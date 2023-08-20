Only time will tell

Kaieteur News – We roads bustling more than Santa’s workshop on Christmas Eve. Dem metal monsters, wah we calling vehicles, zooming by like dem auditioning for a place in Fast and Furious 27. And de poor cyclists dem getting push off de road by de breeze when dem vehicles pass.

Dese days, de roads are like a racetrack. If yuh blink, yuh might just miss de chequired flag.

All of dis mekkin’ life riding, a hell for dem bicyle man. Imagine a cyclist trying to squeeze through a gap the size of a shoestring. It’s like trying to fit a bangamary through a keyhole – not a pretty sight!

And don’t even mention them potholes. Is it a road or a crater collection? It’s like cycling through a minefield. With every pedal, it’s a leap of faith hoping you don’t take off like a rocket to the moon. Nuff of dem new road done start get hole, as if dem mekkin space fuh when de burial ground full up.

But is dem speed monsters wah is de greatest threat. Dem testing out dem accelerators fuh see if de spring strong. Instead of cruising at a leisurely 60 km/h, dem zipping by at a cool 160 km/h. These road rangers, or should we say road ragers, mekking life hard fuh others

Only time will tell about de future of cyclists on de road. But one thing is for sure: as long as we have drivers treating de roads like racetracks, and we gat potholes big enough to fit a small elephant, de humble bicycle might need to sprout wings. Until then, keep pedaling… and praying, folks!

