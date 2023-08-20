Latest update August 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

NDIA to build all-weather road at Buxton at an estimated $79M

Aug 20, 2023

Kaieteur News – During the recent opening of tenders, it was revealed that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is looking to build a new all-weather road at Buxton for an estimated figure of $79,332,000.

A total of five contractors have bid to undertake the works.

 Below are the companies and their bids:

National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA)

Construction of all weather road at Buxton.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Supply and delivery of garbage and lining bins.

Supply and delivery of paper towels and dispensers.

National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)

Procurement of 100 Green houses.

Guyana Water Inc.

Supply and Installation of Transmission Main for Onderneeming Water Treatment Plant (Riverstown to Suddie).

57 YEARS AFTER GUYANA INDEPENDENCE.

