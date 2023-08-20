‘Mesmerisa’ for all your Gifts, Accessories and Clothing necessity

Young Entrepreneur

By Allyiah Allicock

Waterfalls Magazine – One of the many people who was able to take advantage of the opportunities the COVID-19 pandemic created, was 20-year-old Mia Roopnarine, who took the bold step of launching her own business called ‘Mesmerisa’.

‘Mesmerisa’, a gift, accessories and clothing business, was launched back in March 2021.

In a recent interview with The Waterfalls magazine, Roopnarine said the inspiration to open her own business came from her loved ones, who motivated her to go after the opportunity and pursue her desires. “My family and husband inspired me a whole lot to start my business; I had no knowledge about business or how to even operate one. They helped me with my price range and what to buy just to name a few,” she said.

It was their tremendous impact and support that she has been able to take her business to where it is today, Roopnarine stated. Her business which can cater for any of your upcoming occasions, sells clothing and accessories for men, women and children, which you can also preorder. Also, if you are looking for gift ideas, Mesmerisa also does customize wooden key rings, letters and so much more.

Being in the business arena for over two years, the young woman related that the feedback and support for her work has been tremendous. Roopnarine shared that despite this, her business also faced its fair share of challenges like any other emerging business.

For her, one of the challenges she had to deal with was sales. She explained that some months, sales are great while in other months it would be less. How she managed to overcome this, Roopnarine related, was that she has been putting her business on a larger platform where she can meet more customers and potential customers.

When asked, how the effects of the pandemic affected her operations, she explained that “I started my business during the pandemic and I started working around the same time, so while I wasn’t getting many customers via Facebook and Instagram, my workmates and family members supported me back then.”

Not letting the challenges get in the way of her vision for her business, she has plans to expand ‘Mesmerisa’, where one day she can open her own space for all to see what she has to offer. “At times it can be a little difficult but I try to do as much as I can for my business and see how I can grow it because I want my business to be out there to be seen,” she expressed.

Roopnarine, who has been making a meaningful impact in our society through her business, is of the view that “Young Entrepreneurs create value in the economy and are able to overcome new challenges.”

She suggested that to boost small businesses in our society, there should be more small business seminars being held. “Classes on how to better your business, pop up shops (on a large scale), and grants to assist small businesses,” she pointed out.

For persons interested in ordering from ‘Mesmerisa’ you can do so via WhatsApp on telephone number (592) 648-0223. Check out their social pages on Instagram at mesmeris.gy or on Facebook at Mesmerisa.gy.