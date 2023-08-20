Man stabbed to death at Reg. 7 backdam, three persons arrested

Kaieteur News – Police in Region Seven are investigating the murder of a miner identified as ‘Sunny’ who was reportedly stabbed to death at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, following an altercation at a shop in the area.

According to reports, the fatal stabbing occurred sometime between August 17 and 18.

Police said investigations into the incident revealed so far that around 23:00hrs on August 17, Sunny was in the company of two female Venezuelan nationals and others drinking alcohol at a shop, when he approached one of the ladies and requested to dance with her.

Reports are the Venezuelan woman declined Sunny’s request, which caused him to become annoyed, and he then held on to her. The woman, police reported, pushed Sunny away which then led to an argument between them.

Eyewitnesses reported that during the argument the woman broke two bottles and threatened ‘Sunny’.

Persons at the shop attempted to calm the situation, but ‘Sunny’ then began to behave disorderly and assaulted two of the men that were trying to subdue him. According to the police, the two men, in turn, dealt Sunny several cuffs and lashes about his body. He was later taken to his camp in an intoxicated state and sometime after, retired to bed.

On August 18, at about 06:00hrs, it was reported that the Venezuelan woman who Sunny had the argument with was seen running away from his camp. He was later discovered covered in blood, lying motionless in his hammock.

Police said, upon arrival at the camp, his (Sunny’s) body was examined and one stab wound was seen to his upper left side chest, two stab wounds were below his left armpit, and one to his upper left side back.

The police related that a 23-year-old female from Puerto Ordas, Venezuela who is the woman Sunny had the argument with, was arrested and taken into custody. Also, the two men who allegedly assaulted Sunny at the shop on August 17 were also arrested and are in police custody. An investigation is ongoing.