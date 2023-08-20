Govt. using bogus excuses to deny livable income to ordinary Guyanese

Kaieteur News – Despite massive and growing oil revenues, life remains a daily struggle to make ends meet for many citizens and households. The living standards of many Guyanese families continue to decline as their incomes have reduced or stagnated, and the cost of living continues to increase and is increasingly burdensome. This was highlighted by Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton during his press conference on Friday.

Norton lamented that despite our oil wealth, the government continues to deny livable incomes to workers and other struggling Guyanese by hiding behind claims that higher wages and more generous social programs will spur higher inflation or the Dutch disease. Norton noted that the while the government is claiming inflation as an excuse for not increasing wages, Guyanese must be reminded of two occasions where substantial salary increases did not lead to higher inflation.

“The first occasion is the Aubrey Armstrong Arbitration Panel Award for public servants and the Malcolm Rodrigues Arbitration Panel Award for teachers, both of 1999. The Armstrong panel awarded public workers salary increases of 31.06% for 1999 and 26.66% for 2000.The Rodrigues Panel awarded teachers an increase of 10% at the bottom scales and 12% at the top for 1999 only,” he said adding that in the aftermath of the payouts to the roughly 30,000 public employees over a few months, inflation actually dropped from 8.6% in 1999 to 2.6% at the end 2001.

“We believe the government today can substantially increase the disposable income of Guyanese households without any great risk of higher inflation,” the Opposition Leader said.

According to Norton, the Government’s 2nd excuse that an increase in disposable income will result in the ‘Dutch Disease’ is even a bigger lie

He explained that the ‘Dutch Disease’ mostly refers to the appreciation of a local currency and the resulting effect on the export sector and the non-tradable sector. An appreciation of the Guyana dollar, for example, could make our rice and other exports more expensive and less competitive, resulting in the overall decline of the non-oil sector. Paying livable wages or guaranteeing livable incomes has nothing to do with it.

He said it is therefore paradoxical is that the government’s refusal to substantially increase the real incomes of most Guyanese in this time of plenty has created a dangerous gap between the economic fortunes of oil sector relative to other sectors.

He stressed that if workers can readily earn wages several times higher in the oil sector than any other, then our traditional industries will lose their existing employees and fail to attract new ones.

Norton noted that “The IMF describes this as being the “resource movement effect” of Dutch disease, in which labor and capital are drawn to a dominant industry, causing others to underperform. If we continue to keep wages low in the public and non-oil sectors, we may soon find that Guyana produces little else beyond oil. The government must therefore pay Guyanese workers a livable income.”

According to the opposition leader, the recent complaints about labor shortages in the rice industry are an early warning sign of this.

“A recent editorial in the Stabroek News highlighted the fact that the rice sector in Berbice is currently faced with an acute labour shortage, including a shortage of tractor operators, likely caused by the migration of workers to the oil and construction sectors. Similarly, the GGDMA just last week sounded alarm bells over the migration of labourers away from the gold industry towards the coast.,” he said adding that increasing salaries, raising the tax-free threshold, spurring the growth of small businesses, among other measures highlighted, will ensure that the labor market does not skew toward oil and gas activities.

He said, “The contradiction in the PPP’s position, therefore, is that suppressing wages and salaries could induce the very ‘Dutch Disease’ conditions …Increasing wages and salaries across the board prevents the emergence of such activities. But just as critical, higher wages ensure that the country can retain its teachers, medical workers, and university graduates.”

At the end of the day, the Opposition Leader noted that the Government’s excuse to deny Guyanese a livable income merely exposes what is fundamentally flawed and heartless with its current approach.