GFA SML: Triple-header billed for GFC today

Kaieteur Sports – The closing rounds of the Georgetown FA’s Senior Men’s League (SML) will continue today with a triple-header at the GFC ground, Bourda.

The one-round League competition has now been reduced to eight teams after internal problems within Camptown FC created 3 forfeited games,forcing the GFA to take the necessary action of removing them from the SML.

Today’s fixtures will begin at 3 pm when bottom team Order and Discipline on 3 points from 5 games face 4th placed Vengy FC on 10 points from 5 outings. The 2nd encounter slated for 5pm will feature leaders Beacons on 15 points in search of their 6th consecutive win against 6th placed GFC who are on 7 points after 6 matches.

The final match at 7pm will bring together 3rd placed Pele FC on 10 points after 5 games and 5th placed East Veldt on same points from 6 matches,but with an inferior goal difference.

Beacons FC seemingly on course to capture the title have Vengy and 2nd placed Riddim Squad to play and should they continue in the same vein will reach the unassailable maximum 24 points. Wins in the remaining 2 games for the Mocha-based unit who also have Black Pearl to confront can take them to 18 points.

Pele or Vengy, on 10 points each, can steal the title if Beacons win today and thereafter lose both of their remaining matches and either side win their remaining 3 games, including today’s games.