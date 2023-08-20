Latest update August 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

CANU discover $11.2M in ganja at Sandaka Creek

Aug 20, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) during an operation on Saturday at Sandaka Creek, Corentyne, Region Six, discovered some $11.2 million in cannabis.

According to a release from CANU, officers conducted an operation at Sandaka Creek, East Berbice-Corentyne, where they discovered several bags, containing several parcels of suspected cannabis in clumps of bushes along the creek.

The suspected cannabis was retrieved and taken to CANU’s Skeldon Office, where it was tested positive for cannabis. It was reported that when weighed it amounted to approximately 37.4 kg (about 82.4 lbs.), with a street value of approximately GUY $11.2 million.

The cannabis CANU discovered at Sandaka Creek on Saturday

No one was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

