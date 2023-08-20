CANU discover $11.2M in ganja at Sandaka Creek

Latest update August 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) during an operation on Saturday at Sandaka Creek, Corentyne, Region Six, discovered some $11.2 million in cannabis.
According to a release from CANU, officers conducted an operation at Sandaka Creek, East Berbice-Corentyne, where they discovered several bags, containing several parcels of suspected cannabis in clumps of bushes along the creek.
The suspected cannabis was retrieved and taken to CANU’s Skeldon Office, where it was tested positive for cannabis. It was reported that when weighed it amounted to approximately 37.4 kg (about 82.4 lbs.), with a street value of approximately GUY $11.2 million.
No one was arrested and an investigation is ongoing.
57 YEARS AFTER GUYANA INDEPENDENCE.
Aug 20, 2023World Athletic Championship 2023… …Allyah Abrams to compete in today’s women’s 400m By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Emanuel Archibald continues to script his own narrative in the...
Aug 20, 2023
Aug 20, 2023
Aug 20, 2023
Aug 20, 2023
Aug 20, 2023
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo remains a bundle of contradictions. At his most recent press conference he said that Guyana... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the Organization of American... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]