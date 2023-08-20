Latest update August 20th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Body of missing ‘Rasta’ floats up

Aug 20, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The body of a man called ‘Rasta’ on Friday floated up in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven, four days after his disappearance in a boat mishap.

Dead Ray Payne better known as "Rasta".

Dead Ray Payne better known as “Rasta”.

At the time of the incident, police had only known him as ‘Rasta’ and Mark, but found out that his real name is Ray Payne.

According to reports Payne was among three passengers in a wooden speed boat that sank on Tuesday night while navigating through a falls in the Middle Mazaruni River.

Investigators learnt that at around 20:30hrs that evening, Shojhi Roberts, a 32-year-old Ranger of Isseneru Village, Middle Mazaruni River, borrowed the village’s wooden balahoo boat powered by a 75 Horsepower outboard engine, to go to Apaiqua Landing, located some five minutes away from where they were.

Roberts took ‘Rasta’ and another man named Mark Benn with him. However, shortly thereafter while navigating through one of the waterfalls in the river the boat collided with a rock.

The passengers were thrown overboard and the boat sank.  Benn and Roberts managed to swim to safety but ‘Rasta’ disappeared.

Several checks were made for ‘Rasta’ soon after but they were futile.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

57 YEARS AFTER GUYANA INDEPENDENCE.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Another historic run by Archibald to reach semis at Worlds

Another historic run by Archibald to reach semis at Worlds

Aug 20, 2023

World Athletic Championship 2023… …Allyah Abrams to compete in today’s women’s 400m  By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Emanuel Archibald continues to script his own narrative in the...
Read More
Weather spoils double-header featuring Amazon Warriors

Weather spoils double-header featuring Amazon...

Aug 20, 2023

RHT Farfan and Mendes to clash in today’s finale

RHT Farfan and Mendes to clash in today’s

Aug 20, 2023

GFA SML: Triple-header billed for GFC today

GFA SML: Triple-header billed for GFC today

Aug 20, 2023

Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana continues

Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers...

Aug 20, 2023

Tiquan Sampson shines as Guyana impresses on opening night

Tiquan Sampson shines as Guyana impresses on...

Aug 20, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]