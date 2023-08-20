Body of missing ‘Rasta’ floats up

Latest update August 20th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 20, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The body of a man called ‘Rasta’ on Friday floated up in the Mazaruni River, Region Seven, four days after his disappearance in a boat mishap.
At the time of the incident, police had only known him as ‘Rasta’ and Mark, but found out that his real name is Ray Payne.
According to reports Payne was among three passengers in a wooden speed boat that sank on Tuesday night while navigating through a falls in the Middle Mazaruni River.
Investigators learnt that at around 20:30hrs that evening, Shojhi Roberts, a 32-year-old Ranger of Isseneru Village, Middle Mazaruni River, borrowed the village’s wooden balahoo boat powered by a 75 Horsepower outboard engine, to go to Apaiqua Landing, located some five minutes away from where they were.
Roberts took ‘Rasta’ and another man named Mark Benn with him. However, shortly thereafter while navigating through one of the waterfalls in the river the boat collided with a rock.
The passengers were thrown overboard and the boat sank. Benn and Roberts managed to swim to safety but ‘Rasta’ disappeared.
Several checks were made for ‘Rasta’ soon after but they were futile.
