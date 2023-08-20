Another historic run by Archibald to reach semis at Worlds

World Athletic Championship 2023…

…Allyah Abrams to compete in today’s women’s 400m

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Emanuel Archibald continues to script his own narrative in the realm of track and field, with his historic performance at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, marking his latest chapter.

Archibald, who this year became Guyana’s first CAC Games 100m champion, once again achieved a significant milestone as the first male Guyanese sprinter to advance to the semifinals of the men’s 100m at the pinnacle event of World Athletics.

He clinched the third spot in heat seven at Hungary’s National Athletics Centre during last evening’s competition.

The men’s 100m stands as the premier event of the Championships, and Archibald ensured that the Golden Arrowhead proudly adorned the ranks of top-tier nations competing for sprint supremacy.

To secure his place, Archibald navigated the preliminary rounds with aplomb, clocking 10.27 seconds, thereby securing the top position.

Subsequently, he faced formidable competition in his heat, contending with 2019 champion Christian Coleman and 2018 Commonwealth Champion Akani Simbine.

Noteworthy is the fact that while Archibald’s personal best is 10.14s, only a hair’s breadth away from Adam Harris’ National record of 10.12s, both Coleman and Simbine boast sub-10 timings.

Given this challenge, it necessitated an extraordinary effort from Archibald to progress to the next round.

Nonetheless, Archibald delivered a commendable performance, clocking a time of 10.20s to secure the third position. His performance trailed behind the winner Simbine, who clocked 9.97s, and Coleman, who completed the race in 9.98s.

In the upcoming semifinal, Archibald will once again share the track with Coleman and Simbine; two sprinters who are driven by the desire to reaffirm their prowess after missing the podium in the previous year’s championship in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Simultaneously, Allyah Abrams is set to compete in the women’s 400m event.

Abrams is in the midst of a fruitful season, marked by her establishment of a new National Record for Guyana in this event.

Abrams’ outstanding achievement came at the NACAC New Life Invitational Women’s 400m event in The Bahamas, where she clinched first place with a time of 50.20s, shattering Aliann Pompey’s 14-year-old national record of 50.71s, which had been set at the World Championships in Berlin, Germany, in 2009.

As a result, Abrams now holds the distinction of being the fastest Guyanese athlete in the 400m event and her recorded time ranks as the 17th fastest globally this year.

Following a semifinal exit in the previous year’s championship, Abrams is resolute in her quest to reach the medal round in this iteration of the event.