25 graduate from AWE Entrepreneurial Training for Women in Region 10

Kaieteur News – Twenty-five graduates were recognized as the curtains came down on WeLead Caribbean’s Region 10 Academy of Women Entrepreneurs training program in partnership with the United States (U.S.) Embassy.

The graduating class included women from Linden, Ituni, and Kwakwani, with businesses and business ideas ranging from cosmetology, farming, healthcare, timber and technology. The AWE program has successfully nurtured the development of invaluable business skills among the participants, as well as forged a network of over 50 women entrepreneurs that empowers personal and professional growth for the participants with funding provided by the U.S. Embassy Guyana and the U.S. Department of State.

In a press release, WeLead Caribbean’s founder Abbigale Loncke-Watson, herself a product of similar training under the Young Leaders of the Americas program offered through the U.S. Embassy, urged the graduates to stay awakened to the opportunities available to them, especially those doors opened by this program and the networks it facilitated.

“We are looking forward to see what other opportunities you take hold of to build on this beginning and further grow your business,” she told the graduates.

The Cherie Blair Foundation will also provide one-year mentorship opportunities for the top five graduates, which Mrs. Loncke-Watson in expressing her gratitude for this extensive input also remarked that “If this girl from Essequibo could use these opportunities to succeed, I am sure that you could too.” In relating a very moving account of her own journey, she said, “the support that I received was instrumental and we try to provide the same tools you need to succeed, and as long as you have these tools, I want to assure you that we are excited to see what comes after this.”

Linden’s Mayor Sharma Solomon spoke of his personal experience having a mother, who was a seamstress, putting two children through college and university serving to convince him of the importance of women being involved in business. He also stressed on the importance of women being given the opportunity to earn and learn, remarking that “programs like this are in agreement with our Council’s vision for the development of women and I want us to congratulate the organisers on providing this initiative at Linden so that they will bring more sessions like these.”

Offering congratulations to the successful participants, Kelly McCray, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Guyana, encouraged the participants to take full advantage of the training provided. She challenged the graduates in her remarks to grow and share, since “you are now positioned to help others as well, so I charge you to share your knowledge that you have earned with others and to help other Guyanese women realise economic prosperity.”

The program, which has now been offered in Essequibo and Berbice, received welcoming remarks from the Regional Vice Chairman Mark Goring who commended the organisers for investing in the development of the women entrepreneurs in Region 10, especially by extending the program to include women from sub-region 2, Ituni and Kwakwani. In remarks echoing the sentiments of previous speakers on the importance of improving on the training provided, he said, “As you graduate this program today, I challenge you all to find more ways to grow, as I am sure it will result in your personal development, but also in development for so many others within your sphere of influence.”

Founder and CEO of The NICO Consulting Michelle A. Nicholas weighed in via a recorded message to share in the excitement of the graduation, “You did it!” she exulted. Expressing that the entrepreneurial journey is a marathon, not a sprint, and this program is one of the rest stops, Ms. Nicholas reminded the graduates to “take it all in…take your 5-mins of self-care everyday… and remember that you matter.” She also took time to thank all of those who contributed to the success of the activity. “Collaboration matters, we can’t do it alone,” she shared in recognizing the importance of these inputs.

Encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit of the participants with a commitment made at the launch of the program to waive membership fees in the Chamber for this year for the participants, the President of the Linden Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Development Lyndon Younge again praised the timeliness of the initiative. He shared on the importance of being goal focused and utilizing the resources that are readily available.

IICA’s representative at the graduation Dr. Maxine Parris congratulated the graduates, stating that even by way of signing up for the opportunity they demonstrated the desire to learn and improve. “Many times, we are our own worst enemy,” Dr. King remarked, “many times, we say that we have a little business, please don’t’ say that. You don’t have a little business, you have a big dream and you have a whole future ahead of you. But having been exposed to the training, I am sure that has now broadened your mind to the possibilities, so I want you to step into these possibilities.”

The training program was a hybrid of online and in-person sessions hosted in Linden, with the participants required to maintain attendance and participation rates that would ensure a thorough delivery of the curriculum. Speaking on behalf of the participants, the best graduating participant Cherrise Duke, praised the organisers for the comprehensive training offered to herself and 24 other entrepreneurs. She assured the program partners that the experience provided has indeed significantly impacted the participants’ businesses and lives. Tandika Harry, entrepreneur and founder of AgriChef served as emcee of the graduation.

WeLead Caribbean intends to continue replicating this training in other communities across Guyana with the continued support of the program partners, and urged interested businesswomen to keep abreast of these plans via their social media page and in the mass media as well.

To learn more, please contact Abbigale Loncke-Watson, [email protected] or +592.648.4302.