UNICEF warns against fraudulent link circulated on social media

Kaieteur News – UNICEF Guyana on Friday has cautioned the public about a fraudulent website and social media accounts that are using the name of UNICEF Latin America and the Caribbean in order to defraud people and steal their personal information.

In a press release, UNICEF Guyana said it “encourages persons to remain alert and to avoid visiting any unofficial links or websites claiming to represent UNICEF. Persons are also advised to refrain from giving out their personal information on those sites.”

Further, UNICEF’s Area Representative, Nicholas Pron said, “UNICEF does not give any kind of money prize through any channels, either online or physically. This is a scam attempt to take advantage of people’s trust.”

Pron urged the public to desist from sharing the link to avoid other persons from falling prey to the scam.

“The best way to stay informed, protected and avoid falling for these types of scams and tricks is to know the UNICEF official channels.

Persons can follow UNICEF on its Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels or its authentic website on https://www.unicef.org/guyanasuriname/ to stay informed,” UNICEF said.

