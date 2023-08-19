Latest update August 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Success resident believes leaking gas bottle caused fire to his home

Aug 19, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the home of a Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident on Thursday night.

Shafiez Mohamed's house on fire

Notwithstanding, the victim, 49-year-old Shafiez Mohamed, suspects that his leaking gas bottle might have caused the inferno.

Mohamed’s two storey wooden and concrete house reportedly caught fire at around 23:15 hrs on Thursday.

He told investigators that he was in the bottom flat of his home cooking when tragedy struck. The man explained that he had left the gas stove unattended and stepped outside to fill a bucket with water. Upon return, his kitchen was engulfed in flames.

Suspecting that his gas bottle was leaking, Mohamed said he threw a wet cloth over it to extinguish the fire but his attempt was futile.

Mohamed was left with no choice but to evacuate the kitchen and alert the rest of his family who were in the upper part of the house.

They were able to escape before the blaze became uncontrollable.

Neighbours assisted in calling the Guyana Fire Service and Guyana Police Force but by time fire fighters arrived the entire building was engulfed.

The fire was extinguished and prevented from spreading to nearby buildings but Mohamed’s house could not be saved.

His home was uninsured and as a result, he is pleading with the public to provide any form of assistance in his rebuilding efforts.

