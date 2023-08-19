Sod turned for construction of $303M Timehri Magistrates’ Court

Kaieteur News – Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, Chancellor of Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire, SC and Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus on Friday turned the sod for the construction of a $303M Magistrates’ Court at Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The $303,905,015 contract for the construction of the courthouse was awarded to Orion Engineering Inc. by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) after a public tender.

The building will house a courtroom, magistrates’ court office, magistrates’ court chambers, living quarters for a magistrate and a clerk of court, washroom facilities, parking facilities and a perimeter fence.

Notably, when operational, the court will handle cases from the lower East Bank Magisterial District all the way up to Silvertown, Linden. The project is expected to be completed by September, 2024.

Present at the sod-turning were staff of the Supreme Court, the Contractor Benson Simon and Puran Ram, and a representative of the engineers for the project.

In her remarks, the Chancellor expressed deep gratitude to the Attorney General for assisting in securing the plot of land from the Government of Guyana and thanked the Government of Guyana for financing the project. “This is yet another demonstration of the Government’s commitment to the Rule of Law and in ensuring access to justice by the citizens,” she said.