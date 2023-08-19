Sheriff Security in as title sponsors for this year’s Cricket Carnival Linden Regatta

Latest update August 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 19, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – This year, New Era Entertainment has secured Sheriff Security Inc. as the Official Title Sponsor for the 2023 Edition of the Cricket Carnival Linden Regatta 2023. Mr. Ameir Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of Sheriff Security shared the following comments with regards to the event on his Facebook page: “I absolutely adore the town of Linden. Its friendly faces and close-knit community make it a truly special place. The tranquil surroundings and slower pace of life provide me and my family a welcome escape from the hustle and bustle of our everyday lives in Georgetown.
Linden has a way of making you feel like you’re part of something bigger – a place where I’ve made countless memories and lifelong connections. So, the decision to venture to Linden for this event was an easy one. See you guys there!”
This year’s event is slated for the 17th September, 2023 at the Kara Kara Blue Lake, Linden. An exciting line up of jet boats races will be done featuring drivers such as Dave Scott, Conan Belle, Sanjay, Neil Gonsalves and many others.
For this year, there will be a new addition of some swimming competitions being held in addition to the traditional races held for a regatta such as 15 horsepower, 40 horsepower, 75-90 horsepower, 150-200 horsepower, Formula 1, Jet Ski and Kayaking. Mr. Aubrey Major Jnr., Director of New Era Entertainment in delivering his comments stated, “Last year’s regatta was undoubtedly a tremendous success. However, this year we intend to go bigger and better. We have made notes of some of the areas we can improve on from hosting the inaugural regatta, and we are excited to now execute this event once again for the biggest CPL party in Guyana.”
This year’s Linden Regatta has a total of over eight million dollars to be won in cash prizes!
