River & sea defence works for Regions 3, 4, 5 & 6 estimated at $1B

Kaieteur News – Regions Three, Four, Five and Six will soon benefit from $1B in sea and river defence work. This is according to a recent Invitation for Bids (IFB) published in the local newspapers by the Ministry of Public Works.

According to the IFB, the project is divided into six lots and the ministry’s engineer estimates the cost to be $1,076,000,000.

The IFB stated that the works are slated for areas such as Orangestein on the East Bank of Essequibo, Region Three; Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, Hope on the East Coast of Demerara, Essex and Concord at Mahaica, Bengal at Corentyne, and at Tucber at Canje River, Region Six.

According to the tender, the works slated for Orangestein is estimated to cost $94 million and this is for the construction of rip rap river defences there, some $350 million is estimated to do the works at Grove and this is for the construction of steel sheet pile river defences structure, $190 million for works at Hope and this is for construction of rip rap sea defences, $235 million estimated for Essex and Concord and this is for construction of rip rap sea defences, some $138 million for the project at Bengal, and $69 million is estimated for the works at Tucber for the construction of timber revetment structure.

Kaieteur News understands that funds to support the roll out of these projects were recently approved in the Supplementary budget passed in the National Assembly last week. As part of its $33 billion sought by the Public Works Ministry, $600M has been allocated to facilitate sea and river defence projects.

During the deliberations on the request for supplementary funds, subject minister Juan Edghill said the work programme is aimed at addressing erosion and breaches in sea defence in the identified areas.

The minister also explained that at Orangestein some 130 metres of sea defence works would be done, at Grove it will be 160 metres in works, at Hope it will be 225 metres, at Essex and Concord it would be 200 metres, at Bengal it will be some 200 metres, and at Tucber it will be 160 metres.

Bids for project are expected to open on September 7, 2023 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office.