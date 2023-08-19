Latest update August 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Politics funny bad in Guyana!

Aug 19, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Yuh want know why deh gat people wah don’t want to leff dis country fuh live outside. Is because de politics of dis country, while it nasty, does be interesting. Dere is never a dull moment in Guyanese politics.

We politicians full of contradictions. We gat some politicians who does contradict themselves but do not realize dem doing so.

Dat is wah does mek we local politics bitter-sweet. It does be bitter tek-ups but it does be sweet when yuh see some politicians tripping over dem own words and contradicting themselves.

Tek for example, we Vee Pee. De man tek it pon he self fuh be he party’s sole spokesperson when addressing de media.

He does hold regular press conference just fuh address what de Opposition leader and de government critics gat fuh seh. And is one long ding dong. But dem reporter does bear up because, while dem might not want admit it, dem too does find de contradictions funny.

De Vee Pee ask how he could debate de opposition Leader. He  seh how he nah gan lower heself to dat level to debate de Opposition leader. He claim he would have to be educating de man while debating de man.

Yet every week, he holding press conference specifically fuh address de comments of de Opposition Leader. Is dat not debating de man? And he doing so with a straight face while claiming that he won’t stoop to de level of debating Norton. But he finding time to respond to de same man.

He giving mo publicity to the Opposition Leader than de Opposition Leader giving to heself. If week after week, he don’t attack de Opposition Leader, nuff people would not even know what de Opposition Leader seh. But dat is Guyana’s politics and politicians fuh yuh!

 Talk Half! Leff Half!

