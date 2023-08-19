Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant Services Big Man Cricket-2 @ O40s Round 3 fixtures

– Powered by Blue Waters as the official water

Kaieteur Sports – This exciting tournament continues tomorrow, Sunday with just two fixtures in Berbice and Essequibo. Unfortunately, several grounds in Demerara are unavailable for play.

The fixtures for the 3rd-round matches to be played on Sunday, August 20th, 2023, are as detailed hereunder. Everest Masters journey up to Reliance in the Cinderella county of Essequibo to lock horns with Essequibo Masters, whilst Jai Hind Jaguars will be at home to X Berbice Police Masters.