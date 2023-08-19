Latest update August 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

One jailed, another remanded for drug trafficking

Aug 19, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A man was on Friday jailed for trafficking narcotics and his alleged accomplice was remanded to prison.

Forty-three-year-old Andrew Rodriguez of 4-C North of South Dakota Racing Circuit, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined $3,240,000 after he pleaded guilty to trafficking 2.160kg of cocaine.

He was sentenced by Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court.

Meanwhile, 20-year-year Duane Joseph, of 161 Soesdyke Public Road, EBD, was charged with aiding the commission of trafficking in narcotics in the same case when he appeared before Magistrate Scarce. Joseph pleaded not guilty and was denied bail. His matter was adjourned to September 19, 2023.

Andrew Rodriguez and Duane Joseph

The duo was arrested on Tuesday after Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Officers discovered four brick-like packages of cocaine at Rodriguez’s residence.

