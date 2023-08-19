Linden arson: Man remanded for murder of sister, niece

Kaieteur News – Ushalisi Akali Moore, the man accused of setting a Silvertown, Wismar, Linden house on fire on Monday which claimed the lives of his sister and niece, was on Friday charged and remanded to prison for the crime.

Thirty-seven-year-old Moore of Lot 112 Second Street, Wismar Linden made his first court appearance at the Linden Magistrates’ Court via ZOOM before Magistrate Leron Daly where the charge was read to him.

Moore was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on August 14, he murdered Cheryl Moore and Eukeila Adams during the course or furtherance of arson.

He was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on September 7, 2023.

Kaieteur News had reported that the fire was set by Moore who had reportedly escaped from the scene just after setting the house ablaze but was subsequently caught in a clump of bushes two streets away. He was arrested.

Earlier on Monday, relatives had held a small birthday celebration for the 12-year-old girl. At the time of the fire, it is believed that the duo had not retired to bed. However, reports are that Moore, who is said to be of unsound mind, had threatened to kill Cheryl with a cutlass.

Shortly thereafter, it was alleged that the man doused the lower flat of the house with kerosene before setting the house ablaze.

Phillip Moore, the girl’s father, was forced to jump over the verandah along with other relatives while another sister, Pauline jumped through a window to escape the blaze. Efforts were made to rescue Cheryl and Eukeila, but they were unsuccessful.

Cheryl’s body was found on the step leading downstairs. It was burnt beyond recognition. Reports from the scene indicate that something apparently fell on the woman, trapping her.

Eukeila’s body was found under the step. She sat the National Grade Six Assessment earlier this year and was preparing to attend Secondary School in September. Subsequently an investigation was launched into the fatal fire.