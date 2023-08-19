Latest update August 19th, 2023 12:59 AM

Human skeletal remains found at Uitvlugt

Aug 19, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Friday reported that they are investigating the discovery of human skeletal remains (suspected to be a male) that was found on Friday morning in an abandoned two-storey wooden building at Uitvlugt Estate Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Police were alerted after the discovery and visited the scene at around 09:45 hours.

Enquiries disclosed that around 09:15 hours, a 51-year-old labourer of Stewartville Squatting Area, was walking in the area when he entered the abandoned premises to use the restroom.

Upon entering the building, he noticed a foul scent was emanating from the upper flat of the building. As such, the labourer said he went to the upper flat of the building through an eastern staircase when he observed the fully decomposed remains of a man hanging by a white cloth on a wooden beam in the hall.

Detectives took photos of the skeletal remains (in its original hanging position), after which it was cut down. The remains were taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting identification and post-mortem examination (PME).

