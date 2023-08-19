H@rd Truths by GHK Lall – Sketches in Oil Leadership – Opposition Leader Norton, a profile in Retreating, Hedging

Kaieteur News – Opposition Leader, Mr. Aubrey Norton, is a victim of his reputation. Expectations blossomed on his taking up the leadership mantle, only for frustrations and resentments to follow in the light of his reimaging. In the red-hot age of Guyana’s massive oil discoveries, Mr. Norton has been too cold to the developments around him, which call for a spirited return to his days of potent energy, the driving leadership force that he was hailed to be.

As expectations around the arrival of oil, and his own, climbed to the heights, Mr. Norton has become best friends with low levels, and slow walks. When he should be a towering figure rising, he is a presence that is fading. When Aubrey Norton has every call and every cause to be dogged streetfighter and resourceful political battler, he now white-gloved, soft spoken, dean of the diplomatic corps. His words are the essence of the tactful, the fitful, and what is full of political goodwill when oil is the subject under review.

Nobody wants a charge towards breaking up the town. But Mr. Norton must find ways to break the tightening stranglehold that his counterparts Ali and Jagdeo have on the Guyanese vision, Guyanese condition, and Guyanese imagination. In all three instances, both are for the worst, and the worst that I believe the leaders are capable of, the weakest that all three can ever manifest. A good system of government will only come through the energies of a good Opposition. A better government is driven by a tougher, better, stronger Opposition. This should have been Mr. Norton’s shining moment; most miserably, it is his dullest, and by more than the minimum margin.

Considering the high rewards in the high-stakes oil Olympics, Mr. Norton should be advancing, pole-vaulting, and high-stepping into the face and craw of the PPP Government, staring down the leadership tango of President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo. The tale of the tape is that the Opposition Leader is a profile in retreating and hedging. When he surrendered his trump card, his muscle, for whatever reason, then it was the backfoot and defensive to which he consigned himself.

The Americans are happy, but his people are angry, plus growing numbers of Guyanese. Thus, Mr. Norton is already well positioned to be on the wrong side of this country’s oil history. I was invited to share in a village space recently, and a couple of things caught me slightly off-guard, so startling was the level of emotion. There were anger and resentment, both of which were expected. What was remarkable was the impatience and the intensity of the ardor surging from those present, the hard cadences about being left behind with this oil. I replicate what is sure to be present, to varying pitches of intensity, in many other communities across Guyana, and arrive at this conclusion: it is the greatest of gifts for any leader, opposition or otherwise.

Guyana is a volatile environment, and $25,000 is brushed aside as insulting. So, too, are the races to make amends with some belated millions and a bridge and playfield when a few tires and pieces of old wood are dispatched to their smoky end. I think that Mr. Norton has a better appreciation of the role that is expected, nay demanded, of him by his own. Instead of bridge keeper and chess player, his role has to be that of a special kind of disrupter of complacency, of others taking Guyanese for granted. Oh, for sure, the foreigners are not going to like that version of Aubrey Norton. But, then again, the only kinds of Guyanese that the foreigners will ever like are those that crawl on their bellies, or the locals that worship them on their knees. As in the days of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, the owners of the Guyana plantation prefer when Guyanese give them the widest berth on the streets. On their own pavements, Guyanese have become putty; for their own oil heritage, Guyanese have been condemned to spoilage and wreckage.

Every Guyanese leader, government or opposition, should be in full-throated roar against such oil degradations. No Opposition Leader worth his salt should wriggle with hedges, or retreat before the heat. Oil is volatile, oil is incendiary, and those furnaces must be faced, dealt with, overcome.

Notwithstanding the suit of political cards that Exxon holds, there is still the rest of the raging pack that it cannot yet claim as its own. The Guyanese people, they are, and they are in the way. This is not just Mr. Norton’s ace up the sleeve, but also that of President’s Ali and Jagdeo. This asset has not been marshalled, rallied, or released. The discontents flourish, the disappointments multiply.

Mr. Norton has done Guyanese, none more than his believers, a great injustice when he exemplifies retreat-full or partial, quasi or pseudo-and convert to the innocuous Opposition Leader that he now is. His aura has been assaulted; he must retrieve it. His presence abused, he must resist that, regain equilibrium and known energy. His hedging and retreating over this oil must be over. He either takes the fight to the elements, or the towel is his to throw.

