Fantastic Forde bowls Kings to victory

Guyana Amazon Warriors in action tonight

CPL – Saint Lucia Kings bounced back from opening day defeat to get their tournament underway with a comprehensive 54 run victory over the Barbados Royals in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Thursday night.

The Kings won the toss and opted to bat first and they filled their boots with a barnstorming innings that saw them post the highest total of the season thus far with a fantastic 201/6.

Healthy contributions from all members of the batting order negated a brilliant spell of bowling from Jason Holder and ensured the Royals would have to produce something very special to win.

The Royals failed to get going in their reply, losing five wickets in the PowerPlay to all but end the chase but a spirited 48 from Nyeem Young ensured the Royals added some late respectability to proceedings.

Earlier on the Kings had posted 201/6, led by a blistering show by the opening pair of Johnson Charles and Faf Du Plessis, the Kings raced to 61 but two wickets in Jason Holder’s first over brought things back. Charles and Shadrack Descarte falling in quick succession to give the Royals something to work with.

However that joy proved to be short-lived as first Sean Williams and Du Plessis, then Williams and Sikander Raza made light work of the Royals bowling to put the Kings into a commanding position heading into the final five overs.

But that platform failed to be fully exploited as Qais Ahmed and Jason Holder pulled the momentum back by dismissing Williams and Raza respectively.

Holder was to finish the match with 4/38 adding Roston Chase to his list of scalps but the lack of consistent support elsewhere ensured the Kings were still able to post an imposing total for the Royals to chase.

202 to win was always a tall order for the Royals to chase but the reply was over before it began, following a run out for Rahkeem Cornwall, Matthew Forde was destructor in chief removing the Royals top order to leave the innings in trouble at 21/4.

Kyle Mayers briefly threaten to counter attack before Alzarri Joseph had him caught on the third man boundary for 16.

From there the Kings took the game away with wickets falling at regular intervals to dismiss the Royals for 147 to chalk up their first win of the tournament.

The tournament continues today and tomorrow after today’s rest day with two double headers in St Lucia. Today Guyana Amazon Warriors play their opening game of the tournament when they face home side Saint Lucia Kings in the evening encounter at 7:00pm.

The morning encounter from 10:00am pits the Trinbago Knight Riders versus the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Tomorrow, Sunday, two more matches will be played at the same venue and times with Matches #5 and 6.

At 10am Jamaica Tallawahs face Barbados Royals, while 7pm Saint Lucia Kings challenge St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.