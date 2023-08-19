Archery Guyana 2023 National Outdoor Championship commences today

Kaieteur Sports – Get ready to witness a display of precision, skill, and determination as Archery Guyana prepares to host the highly anticipated 2023 National Outdoor Championships scheduled for August 19-20 at the Queen’s College Playfield, nestled in the heart of Camp Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

Prepare to be amazed as Guyana’s most talented local archers converge to vie for the coveted title of the best Outdoor Archer. The championship isn’t just about hitting the bullseye – it’s a test of discipline, strength, and endurance that pushes participants to their limits in the quest for championship glory.

This year’s championship features two distinct formats: the Recurve and the Barebow, both contested at a distance of 30 meters. The event focuses on showcasing remarkable talents in the Men and Women Under18 categories, ensuring that the future of archery in Guyana shines brightly.

The excitement kicks off at 8:00 am and continues until 5:00 pm each day, promising action-packed days filled with anticipation. The ranking rounds (720) on Saturday, August 19th, will set the stage for the climactic eliminator rounds and finals scheduled for Sunday, August 20th. Expect heart-pounding moments, intense competition, and a culmination of skill that promises to leave spectators on the edge of their seats.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by Sterling Products Limited, a name synonymous with excellence, with a storied history spanning nearly seven decades.