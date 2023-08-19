Archery Guyana 2023 National Outdoor Championship commences today

Latest update August 19th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 19, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Get ready to witness a display of precision, skill, and determination as Archery Guyana prepares to host the highly anticipated 2023 National Outdoor Championships scheduled for August 19-20 at the Queen’s College Playfield, nestled in the heart of Camp Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown.
Prepare to be amazed as Guyana’s most talented local archers converge to vie for the coveted title of the best Outdoor Archer. The championship isn’t just about hitting the bullseye – it’s a test of discipline, strength, and endurance that pushes participants to their limits in the quest for championship glory.
This year’s championship features two distinct formats: the Recurve and the Barebow, both contested at a distance of 30 meters. The event focuses on showcasing remarkable talents in the Men and Women Under18 categories, ensuring that the future of archery in Guyana shines brightly.
The excitement kicks off at 8:00 am and continues until 5:00 pm each day, promising action-packed days filled with anticipation. The ranking rounds (720) on Saturday, August 19th, will set the stage for the climactic eliminator rounds and finals scheduled for Sunday, August 20th. Expect heart-pounding moments, intense competition, and a culmination of skill that promises to leave spectators on the edge of their seats.
The tournament is proudly sponsored by Sterling Products Limited, a name synonymous with excellence, with a storied history spanning nearly seven decades.
You sleeping while they cleaning you out.
Aug 19, 2023ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) yesterday announced the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under19s squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka starting on 25 August. The Selection...
Aug 19, 2023
Aug 19, 2023
Aug 19, 2023
Aug 19, 2023
Aug 19, 2023
Kaieteur News – The recent game of musical chairs involving Permanent Secretaries (PSs) has raised concerns and skepticism... more
Waterfalls Magazine – Colleagues, I thank the delegations which have contributed to this Council’s deliberations... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]