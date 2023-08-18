2 new Permanent Secretaries; six reassigned

Kaieteur News – In a shake-up at eight Government Ministries, President Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced the appointment of two new Permanent Secretaries (PS) while reassigning six.

The Head of State has appointed Adele Diane Tricia Cole-Clarke as the PS of the Ministry of Legal Affairs and Miguel Shaun Choo-Kang, former Head of Regional Planning in the State Planning Unit of the Ministry of Finance, as PS for the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Apart from the new appointments, President Ali reassigned PS Alfred King from the Ministry of Education to the Office of the Prime Minister; PS Shannielle Hoosein-Outar was moved from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security to the Ministry of Education while PS Prema Roopnarine was moved from Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Additionally, PS Bishram Kuppen was reassigned from the Ministry of Labour to the Ministry of Housing and Water – while PS Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas-Meerabux was moved from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Labour and PS Andre Ally was moved from the Ministry of Housing and Water to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A few months ago, PS Thomas-Meerabux was at the center of an incident involving United States officials. While traveling to China for a training programme with a local delegation, the Thomas –Meerabux was detained at the Miami International Airport and her cell phone was confiscated. The PS’s U.S. visa was also revoked.

President Irfaan Ali had labeled the PS’s experience as a “normal routine”. Moreover, United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann-Lynch said that the detention of the PS is “a matter of privacy”. She was on official government business.