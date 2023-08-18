Senior squash athletes gear up to leave Guyana for 2023 Senior CASA Games

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Club, situated on Camp Street in Georgetown, was the venue for a concise press conference orchestrated by the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) yesterday. The event marked the buildup of senior squash players as they ready themselves for the upcoming Senior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Games in the picturesque Cayman Islands. Scheduled to span from August 20th to 26th, the games hold great anticipation.

It’s worth noting that Guyana currently holds the coveted title for two consecutive years. The national team is now on the cusp of seizing the Caribbean senior title for an impressive third time. The collective enthusiasm among team members is palpable as they gear up for their journey to the Cayman Islands.

As they embark on the pursuit of their third consecutive championship, the female team will be under the leadership of squash sensation Nicolette Fernandes, who will assume the role of captain. On the male team, the lead will be taken by the accomplished Alex Arjoon. Assisting in the managerial capacity is Deje Dias. Departure for George Town, Cayman Islands, is slated for Saturday.

Distinguished figures from corporate sponsors attended the conference, including Dwayne Dodson, the General Manager of Cage Guyana Inc, Denita Prowell, Corporate Communications Officer of ANSA McAL, and Devon London, Head of Business.

Team Guyana’s participation will encompass a variety of categories, including Men and Women Singles, Doubles, and Mixed Doubles events. The spotlight will be on prominent Guyanese participants, such as Kristen Gomes and Samuel Ince-Carvalhal, Ashley and Jason Ray Khalil, and Nicholas Verwey, among others.

Meanwhile, Deje Dias, Chairman of Competitions of GSA, took the opportunity to convey gratitude on behalf of the association to the sponsors who have played a crucial role in facilitating their participation in this significant event. The instrumental sponsors include Enet, Cage Guyana Inc, ANSA McAL Guyana, Republic Bank, Guyana Olympic Association, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports.