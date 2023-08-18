Rosignol swamp Ithaca 8-1

Kaieteur Sports – Home side Rosignol United maintained their unbeaten run after making light work of Ithaca FC in Wednesday’s lone fixture of the Berbice FA Senior Men’s League (SML) played at the Rosignol Community Center ground.

Double-strikes by Anthony Alexander (20′ and 33′) and Mark Galloway (67′ and 73′) accounted for half of team’s tally. Rayon Rose opened the scoring in the 6th minute while Terique Benn added another in the 33rd minute for a half time lead of 4-0.

A minute after the resumption Jaheim Elgin got Ithaca’s sole conversion. The other scorers for Rosignol were, Royan Solomon (59′) and La Shawn Myles(78′).

The Berbice FA’s SML will continue on Sunday with a double-header at the Rosignol Community Center ground. Hopetown Rangers meet NA United at 5 pm and at 7 pm it will be Monedderlust FC versus Fyrish FC.

The Guyana Football Federation through its Members-Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP) has provided funding for the 8-team competition.