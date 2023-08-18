Ricks and Sari Regan Rodrigues Memorial cycle race set for tomorrow at National Park

Kaieteur Sports – Ricks and Sari Agro Industries Limited, is once again the proud sponsor of the Regan Rodrigues Memorial Cycle race.

This year’s event, the 17th edition will be held in the inner circuit of the National Park tomorrow, Saturday 19th August at 9:00am.

The event will see the best on the Open, Veterans over50, Veterans40-50, Juniors, Ladies, and Juvenile categories, “battling of top’ placings.

Last years’ winner Alexander Leung is poised to repeat his “nail-biting”, victory, where he became the youngest cyclist in Guyana to win an open event, at age fourteen (14).

Mr. Regan Rodrigues Jnr, Mrs. Rodrigues (widow), and the staff of Ricks and Sari Agro Industries will attend this event.

The event is expected to be “started’, by former National Cycling Coach, and close friend of Mr. Rodrigues, Mr. Hassan Mohamed.