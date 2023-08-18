Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant Services Big Man Cricket-2 @ O40s restarts this weekend

Latest update August 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2023 Sports
– Powered by Blue Waters as the official water
Kaieteur Sports – This exciting tournament had to be suspended due to inclement weather experienced in Guyana during the past 3 months or so but the organizers are very happy to have it restarted this weekend. BLUE WATERS had originally extended its partnership for this BIG MAN CRICKET-2 in Guyana featuring 14 teams at the O40s age group level from its inception in May 2023. Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant Services has since come on board with this BMC-2 tournament.
The 14 teams that have registered to participate have been divided into 2 zones- EAST ZONE &WEST ZONE as follow:
East Zone West Zone
O Men Of Guyana Masters Everest Masters
Legend Rangers Essequibo Masters
X Berbice Police Masters East Bank Rubis 11
East Side Legends Independence Sports Club
Jai Hind Jaguars Regal
GT Royals Canal # 1 Scorpions
Enterprise Star Sports West Bank Warriors
The fixtures for the 2nd-round matches to be played on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 are as detailed hereunder with 2 double headers slated for Enterprise and the Canal # 2 Sports Club grounds with the finalists in the BMC-1, West Bank Warriors and Regal facing off in the 1stmatch of the double header and top masters team in Guyana, Everest Masters taking on Canal # 1 Scorpions. Both matches are expected to draw some big grounds as 2 home teams will be on show along 2 strong opponents: –
