Latest update August 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant Services Big Man Cricket-2 @ O40s restarts this weekend

Aug 18, 2023 Sports

– Powered by Blue Waters as the official water

Kaieteur Sports – This exciting tournament had to be suspended due to inclement weather experienced in Guyana during the past 3 months or so but the organizers are very happy to have it restarted this weekend. BLUE WATERS had originally extended its partnership for this BIG MAN CRICKET-2 in Guyana featuring 14 teams at the O40s age group level from its inception in May 2023. Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant Services has since come on board with this BMC-2 tournament.

The 14 teams that have registered to participate have been divided into 2 zones- EAST ZONE &WEST ZONE as follow:

East Zone                                                       West Zone

O Men Of Guyana Masters                       Everest Masters

Legend Rangers                                          Essequibo Masters

X Berbice Police Masters                           East Bank Rubis 11
East Side Legends                                       Independence Sports Club
Jai Hind Jaguars                                         Regal
GT Royals                                                    Canal # 1 Scorpions

Enterprise Star Sports                                West Bank Warriors

The fixtures for the 2nd-round matches to be played on Saturday, August 19th, 2023 are as detailed hereunder with 2 double headers slated for Enterprise and the Canal # 2 Sports Club grounds with the finalists in the BMC-1, West Bank Warriors and Regal facing off in the 1stmatch of the double header and top masters team in Guyana, Everest Masters taking on Canal # 1 Scorpions. Both matches are expected to draw some big grounds as 2 home teams will be on show along 2 strong opponents: –

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

You sleeping while they cleaning you out.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Senior squash athletes gear up to leave Guyana for 2023 Senior CASA Games

Senior squash athletes gear up to leave Guyana for 2023 Senior CASA...

Aug 18, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Club, situated on Camp Street in Georgetown, was the venue for a concise press conference orchestrated by the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) yesterday. The...
Read More
Jamaica Tallawahs off to winning start

Jamaica Tallawahs off to winning start

Aug 18, 2023

Ricks and Sari Regan Rodrigues Memorial cycle race set for tomorrow at National Park

Ricks and Sari Regan Rodrigues Memorial cycle...

Aug 18, 2023

Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant Services Big Man Cricket-2 @ O40s restarts this weekend

Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant...

Aug 18, 2023

Guyana boxing team ready for challenge as Winfield Braithwaite Boxing commences

Guyana boxing team ready for challenge as...

Aug 18, 2023

Fruta Conquerors FC gets football gear from GFF M-FAP for grassroots programme

Fruta Conquerors FC gets football gear from GFF...

Aug 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]