Minibus driver remanded for possession of cannabis

Aug 18, 2023

Kaieteur News – A 30-year-old minibus driver of Tabatinga Lethem, Region Nine was on Thursday remanded to prison for being in possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

Remanded for Drug Possession: Allan Stephen, along with the 4000 grams of Cannabis that was found

The minibus driver, Allan Stephen, was arrested on Saturday after police allegedly nabbed him during an intelligence-led police operation on the Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The ranks reportedly found 4000 grams of suspected cannabis in a container and a spare wheel of a route 94 minibus.

Stephen made his first court appearance at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman, who read the charge to him.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to September 13, 2023 for disclosure.

