Jamaica Tallawahs off to winning start

CPL – Defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs defeated Saint Lucia Kings by 11 runs in the opening game of the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) on Wednesday.

Saint Lucia Kings won the toss and opted to put Jamaica Tallawahs in to bat, captain Brandon King leading the way with a dazzling innings of 81 from 53 balls to take the Tallawahs to 187 all out.

In their chase, Saint Lucia Kings struggled to build momentum as the experienced spin bowling duo of Chris Green and Imad Wasim caused them early problems. Roston Chase gave the home side hope with a superb innings of 53, however, it was in vain as the Saint Lucia Kings fell short of the target.

Jamaica Tallawahs had got off to a fluent start in the first five overs, before losing two quick wickets to the spin of Roston Chase. With Amir Jangoo also departing in the following over, the Tallawahs looked in trouble, but Brandon King continued to make runs, hitting twelve boundaries in total, as the Tallawahs scored a substantial 187. Alzarri Joseph and Roston Chase were the pick of the bowlers for Saint Lucia Kings, the West Indian internationals taking a combined five wickets.

Saint Lucia King’s response was stifled with the loss of captain Faf du Plessis in the third over, yet Johnson Charles and Sean Williams guided them to 45-1 at end of the Powerplay. Chris Green would dismiss them both as the required run rate crept up. Roston Chase put up a valiant effort with the bat, his half century coming off just 27 balls, with support from Roshon Primus, but it was not to be enough as the Saint Lucia Kings finished on 176/8.

Saint Lucia Kings were hoping to rebound in last evening’s match as they faced off against Barbados Royals at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

The action takes a break today and it’s on for back to back double headers on Saturday and Sunday Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Tomorrow, Saturday from 10am, Match #3 pits the Trinbago Knight Riders versus the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the opening encounter.

Later in the evening at 7pm Match #4 will see Guyana Amazon Warriors bounce into action for the start of their campaign in this year’s tournament. Home side Saint Lucia Kings are down to be the first opponent for the Guyana Amazon Warriors this year and a good contest is anticipated.

Sunday two more matches will be played at the same venue and times with Matches #5 and 6.

At 10am Jamaica Tallawahs face Barbados Royals, while 7pm Saint Lucia Kings challenge St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.