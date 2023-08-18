Latest update August 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyanese selected for Fulbright Scholarship Award in Forensic Science  

Aug 18, 2023

Kaieteur News – The United States (U.S.) Embassy in Guyana on Thursday announced that Renea Douglas, Tutor within the Department of Biology, Faculty of Natural Sciences at the University of Guyana has been awarded the 2023 Fulbright Scholarship Award.

In a statement to the media, the Embassy said that Douglas will pursue a Master of Science in Forensic Studies at Syracuse University, Syracuse, New York through the Fulbright Foreign Student Program.

“Ms. Douglas holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology from the University of Guyana and was awarded the Vice-Chancellor special award and best graduating student, Bachelor of Science biology program 2021.

A mystery and investigative stories enthusiast, Ms. Douglas’s passion for forensic studies is fueled by her desire to support Guyana’s judicial services by delivering justice to families of victims,” the Embassy said.

Public Affairs Officer, Kelly McCray with 2023 Fulbright Student, Renea Douglas

During a luncheon held on August 10, 2023, in honor of the Fulbright Program, Public Affairs Officer, Kelly McCray noted that the U.S. Government is pleased to support Guyana’s development by building local capacity through higher education and contribute to improving the lives of Guyanese citizens.

The Fulbright Program is the U.S. government’s flagship international educational exchange program and is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and the people of other countries.

