Guyana records 11 deaths, 239 hospitalisations due to dengue infections

…Opposition raises concerns over Govt.’s handling of outbreak

Kaieteur News – Guyana has recorded 2169 confirmed cases of dengue with 239 patients being hospitalized and 11 deaths so far this year. With the revelation of these statistics by the Ministry of Health, the Opposition is calling on government to up its handling of what it terms an outbreak.

A Partnership for National Unity & the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Karen Cummings is of view that Guyana is heading towards a major health crisis.

According to Dr Cummings approximately 3,453 persons in Guyana have contracted the vector borne illness with 2,169 of the cases remaining active; inclusive of the recent death of two children, ages 9 and 11.

In addition to this, Dr. Cummings noted that two weeks ago Region Six recorded in excess of 107 cases of Dengue with 24 cases in twenty-four (24) hours according to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC).

With the steady rise in cases of dengue, the Opposition MP called on the Government to record the statistics related to the vector borne illness with the urgency required.

She said, “Circumventing, denial, or diminishing the dangers of the illness at this time, are risky responses that must be avoided.”

Dr Cummings said that the Ministry of Health has to admit sooner rather than later that there is a public health crisis treat the situation with urgent importance.

She described as unfortunate statements by Advisor to the Minister of Health Dr. Leslie Ramsammy that “one or two cases a day is not a phenomenal number but has failed to recognize that 90 to 95 percent of persons with dengue may have symptoms and do not feel the need to seek medical care”.

“It is the 5 – 10 percent of persons who visit the hospital whose conditions will progress to severe Dengue manifested by hemorrhage and shock or severe organ involvement,” Dr Cummings stated.

Dr. Cummings continued: “We must also be cognizant of the fact that frequent international travel and Global warming could contribute to increasing the frequency of this dengue virus,” Dr Cummings added in her statement.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in a statement late Thursday night said that that Dengue is endemic to Guyana and the Region of the Americas.

“Every few years there is a cyclical increase in dengue cases due to seasonal and climatic conditions amongst other factors. The Region of the Americas has recorded a significant increase in dengue cases in the last few months. They have recorded 2,102, 848 cases from January to June 2023, of which 3210 were classified as severe dengue with 876 deaths. The highest number of cases within this region were observed in Brazil, Peru and Bolivia,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry said that Guyana has recorded 2169 confirmed cases, with 239 patients hospitalized and 11 dengue related deaths for this year.

“Dengue is an acute febrile disease that is caused by the dengue virus which is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. There are four serotypes of the dengue virus known as DENV 1-4, each of which can cause an infection. Re-infection with a different serotype from that of a previous infection can result in a more severe form of the disease.”

The Ministry of Health said that persons with Dengue may experience fever, eye pain (back of the eye), muscle/joint pain, skin rash, and headache and generalized weakness. Persons affected by severe dengue (haemorrhagic dengue) may develop complications that are associated with bleeding and clotting disorders.

The ministry said that to ensure the adequate prevention, diagnosis and management of Dengue, the Ministry has undertaken several actions to ease the burden of the disease in Guyana. The statement said that the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony has activated a Technical Working Group responsible for assessing, recommending and implementing actions to mitigate this public health event.

“As recommended by the Technical Working Group, several of these measures include a heightened public awareness campaign to promote environmental sanitation and hygienic practices, and, public awareness on the prevention of Dengue and other mosquito borne diseases. These include several appearances on radio and television stations and frequent messages on the Ministry’s social media platforms,” the ministry said while adding that to ensure prevention and a curb in transmission, several environmental and entomological measures have been increased across Guyana such as fogging (fumigation), residual spraying, home inspections and distribution of larvicidal chemicals to communities through the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NCDs). Notably, a second cycle of fogging (fumigation) has commenced in most regions.

Further, the ministry said that the procurement and distribution of rapid diagnostic test kits and other laboratory supplies and equipment to ensure adequate diagnostic capacity are being done.

“Considering this disease does not have a cure, medication and medical supplies have been distributed in adequate quantity to all regions to ensure symptomatic treatment of all patients throughout the health care system in keeping with a revised national treatment guideline,” the statement said while noting that the ministry’s Technical Working Group will continue to assess the epidemiological situation and the progress of the implemented measures.

“All Guyanese are encouraged to do source reduction otherwise known as the elimination of mosquito breeding sites, especially around homes, schools and their surroundings. Importantly, containers such as bottles, buckets and old tyres should be inspected to ensure that they are covered, punctured or removed from your homes and community. Open water tanks are known breeding sites for mosquitoes. Always secure water tanks by covering them with a net or a cover and ensure that all extra openings are sealed. Remember to clean your tanks and prevent water from laying stagnant for too long.”

Additionally, the ministry said that persons residing in and around mining camps where malaria cases are more prevalent, are urged to sleep under treated mosquito nets which are being provided free of cost through the Vector Control Services Unit.

Personal protection measures include the use of long sleeve clothing and mosquito repellents.

For more information on dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases, please contact the Vector Control Services of the Ministry of Health on Tel: +(592) 225-8973.