Grenada sends 5-member team for Braithwaite Boxing Championships

Kaieteur Sports – The five-member Grenadian boxing team officially arrived on local shores yesterday to compete in the prestigious Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/Juniors Championship, which will commence today at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

The team, which will be under the tutelage of Coach Stephen Benjamin, comprises Joshua Clyne [81-91 KG heavyweight], Jonathan Clyne [75-80 KG light heavyweight], Kino Griffith [50-52 KG light bantamweight], Corey Joseph [70-75 KG middleweight], and female Norddisha Williams [70-75 KG middleweight]. The aforesaid combatants will be making their debut at this juncture and will compete in the junior category.

Benjamin, during a brief interview, stated, “This tournament is very important for us because what we have is a lot of school kids that have been training for a number of years and are very hungry to fight. All of them are here for the first time, and they promise their country to bring back gold and not silver and not bronze. I think Guyana will see rumbles in the jungle.”

He further said, “We have the two brothers, Jonathan and Joshua Clyne, and Norddisha Williams as well, who is the lone female. All in all, I expect excellence from all, and by training with an experienced coach who boxed Guyana in the inter-Caribbean games like me and fought against top fighters like Andrew ‘Six Head’ Lewis, I expect the best, and I hope a lot of Guyanese come out and support.”

The tournament, which commences today, will conclude on Sunday at the same location. The 2023 iteration is expected to feature the largest contingent of nations. To date, Barbados, St. Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago have also confirmed their participation. Guyana has walked away with the overall Champion Country accolade in each edition.