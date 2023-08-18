GGA continues to make history with first National Junior Golf Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The largest Golf tournament in the country’s history will take place on Saturday August 19th at the Nexgen Golf Academy as 135 players from around the country vie for honours in the Finals of the Guyana Golf Association’s Inaugural Savannah Milk National Junior Championship.

The Ministry of Education and Guyana Tourism Authority played a key role in ensuring that first ever National Junior Golf Championships in Guyana’s history was a success and pledged their continued support.

GTA’s Head Kamrul Baksh, “This is the second major golf event that the Association and Tourism has partnered to lay the foundation for development of sports tourism. The results have been outstanding and we’re excited about the potential in the years ahead. “

GGA Vice-President Dallas Thomas said, “We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and to have given these young players an opportunity to excel in a sport that was never previously available to them. The GGA has taken Golf in Guyana to a new level, by using Guyana’s only Golf Academy, with just a 3 hole and 5 hole Golf course to teach and provide thousands with access to the sport.” He noted that the massive programme is not affiliated with the Lusignan Golf Course which has not allowed access to its facility.

Action tees off from 13:00h.

The event is sponsored by DDL Savannah Milk; Guyana Tourism Authority; Sterling Products; Sylvie’s Industrial Solutions; Movietowne Guyana; Toolsie Persaud Ltd; Trophy Stall; Sunshine Snacks; Guyana Beverages Inc., Tri-Stone Auto; Praetorian Executive Security; Party Castle; Giftland Mall; and Westside Golf Course.

Nicholas Fraser, Department Head Unit of Allied Arts noted, “The Academy’s specialized training program which has allowed several hundred students to take and pass golf as a PE elective at the CSEC examinations, simultaneously allowing thousands of persons in 8/10 regions access to the sport for the first time, is something that we fully embrace.”

Meals, trophies and prizes for the players are provided by Giftland FoodMaxx, Sterling Products, DDL Savannah Milk, Trophy Stall, Praetorian Executive Security and Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts. All players and supporters will be provided with complimentary Ice-cream (Sterling Products); Beverages (DDL and Guyana Beverages) and Snacks (Sunshine Snacks).