Latest update August 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GGA continues to make history with first National Junior Golf Championship 

Aug 18, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The largest Golf tournament in the country’s history will take place on Saturday August 19th at the Nexgen Golf Academy as 135 players from around the country vie for honours in the Finals of the Guyana Golf Association’s Inaugural Savannah Milk National Junior Championship.

The Ministry of Education and Guyana Tourism Authority played a key role in ensuring that first ever National Junior Golf Championships in Guyana’s history was a success and pledged their continued support.

GTA’s Head Kamrul Baksh, “This is the second major golf event that the Association and Tourism has partnered to lay the foundation for development of sports tourism. The results have been outstanding and we’re excited about the potential in the years ahead. “ 

GGA Vice-President Dallas Thomas said, “We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and to have given these young players an opportunity to excel in a sport that was never previously available to them. The GGA has taken Golf in Guyana to a new level, by using Guyana’s only Golf Academy, with just a 3 hole and 5 hole Golf course to teach and provide thousands with access to the sport.” He noted that the massive programme is not affiliated with the Lusignan Golf Course which has not allowed access to its facility.

Action tees off from 13:00h.

Nexgen Golf Academy tournament is set to feature 135 players from around the country as they vie for honours.

Nexgen Golf Academy tournament is set to feature 135 players from around the country as they vie for honours.

The event is sponsored by DDL Savannah Milk; Guyana Tourism Authority; Sterling Products; Sylvie’s Industrial Solutions; Movietowne Guyana; Toolsie Persaud Ltd; Trophy Stall; Sunshine Snacks; Guyana Beverages Inc., Tri-Stone Auto; Praetorian Executive Security; Party Castle; Giftland Mall; and Westside Golf Course.

Nicholas Fraser, Department Head Unit of Allied Arts noted, “The Academy’s specialized training program which has allowed several hundred students to take and pass golf as a PE elective at the CSEC examinations, simultaneously allowing thousands of persons in 8/10 regions access to the sport for the first time, is something that we fully embrace.”

Meals, trophies and prizes for the players are provided by Giftland FoodMaxx, Sterling Products, DDL Savannah Milk, Trophy Stall, Praetorian Executive Security and Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts. All players and supporters will be provided with complimentary Ice-cream (Sterling Products); Beverages (DDL and Guyana Beverages) and Snacks (Sunshine Snacks).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

You sleeping while they cleaning you out.

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Senior squash athletes gear up to leave Guyana for 2023 Senior CASA Games

Senior squash athletes gear up to leave Guyana for 2023 Senior CASA...

Aug 18, 2023

Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Club, situated on Camp Street in Georgetown, was the venue for a concise press conference orchestrated by the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) yesterday. The...
Read More
Jamaica Tallawahs off to winning start

Jamaica Tallawahs off to winning start

Aug 18, 2023

Ricks and Sari Regan Rodrigues Memorial cycle race set for tomorrow at National Park

Ricks and Sari Regan Rodrigues Memorial cycle...

Aug 18, 2023

Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant Services Big Man Cricket-2 @ O40s restarts this weekend

Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt Plant...

Aug 18, 2023

Guyana boxing team ready for challenge as Winfield Braithwaite Boxing commences

Guyana boxing team ready for challenge as...

Aug 18, 2023

Fruta Conquerors FC gets football gear from GFF M-FAP for grassroots programme

Fruta Conquerors FC gets football gear from GFF...

Aug 18, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]