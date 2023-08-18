Garbage truck tek win!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys used to think dat minibus did run things pun de road. Dem boys does still see dem minibus overtaking, undertaking and mistaking pun de road. Some ah dem minibus does use dem road as if is wan airstrip. Dem flying down de road like dem Concorde.

And when dem stap pun de road, traffic gat to stap also. Because dem stap in de middle ah de road.

Like de fella yesterday wa stap he bus in de middle of de road and cause traffic fuh back up fuh two corners. Wan man see de traffic jam and thought was a line fuh petrol and he join it.

But was only wan case of de minibus driver making a pit stop fuh go to de sh#t house. He tek he good time while dem car waiting fuh he fuh pull off. And when he come he look at de traffic as if he nah notice dem. Den he sit down inside he bus and smoke a cigarette. All de while people busing and cussing he, he deh playing Steve Wonder and Thomas Edison – wan who did blind and de odder who did deaf.

But if you think he bad, tek second think. Dem garbage truck tek win. When dem picking up garbage, dem nah gat no concern bout traffic. Ambulance and police siren can be blasting and still dem nah move. You gat to wait tell dem done wah dem doing, bear dem smell, before you get to pass. If yuh in a hurry and garbage truck pun de road, yuh gat to gat to reverse.



Talk Half! Leff Half!