Further tickets on sale for CPL finals today, Friday 18 August

Latest update August 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2023 Sports
CPL – A limited batch of tickets for each of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League playoffs will be on sale at the Amazon Warriors box office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown from 9am today, 18th August.
This batch includes tickets for the stands for the following matches:
19 Sept
Eliminator – Third Place vs Fourth Place, 7pm
20 Sept
Qualifier 1 – First Place vs Second Place, 7pm
22 Sept
Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1
24 Sept
FINAL – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2
Tickets are also on sale for Amazon Warriors group matches at www.cplt20.com.
