Further tickets on sale for CPL finals today, Friday 18 August

CPL – A limited batch of tickets for each of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League playoffs will be on sale at the Amazon Warriors box office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown from 9am today, 18th August.

This batch includes tickets for the stands for the following matches:

19 Sept

Eliminator – Third Place vs Fourth Place, 7pm

20 Sept

Qualifier 1 – First Place vs Second Place, 7pm

22 Sept

Qualifier 2 – Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

24 Sept

FINAL – Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

Tickets are also on sale for Amazon Warriors group matches at www.cplt20.com.