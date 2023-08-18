Fruta Conquerors FC gets football gear from GFF M-FAP for grassroots programme

Latest update August 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Fruta Conquerors Football Club received a timely donation of football gear from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP) for its School holiday Grassroots Programme.
The Tucville, Georgetown club received cones, balls, bibs and hurdles during a simple handover ceremony on Friday, August 10 at the GFF National Training Centre in Providence, East Bank Demerara.
GFF Technical Director Bryan Joseph said the donation is part of the Federation’s efforts to ensure its members’ grassroots activities are successful. “The support given to the Fruta Conquerors Summer Grassroots activity is all part of the continued efforts of the Federation to support its members in every way it can through M-FAP,” Joseph said.
GFF President Wayne Forde in late July launched the Federation’s much anticipated nationwide Summer Grassroots Programme with the distribution of key equipment to the nine Regional Associations through M-FAP.
The kids training programme, which kicked off in August in Georgetown, Linden, Essequibo and Berbice, is an integral part of President Forde’s vision to increase the population of players across Guyana by ensuring young boys and girls have access to training programmes throughout the year.
Fruta Conquerors Football Club has partnered with Travel Foundation to execute their School Holiday programme in Georgetown.
The GFF’s pioneering M-FAP programme was launched in 2020 by Forde with the full approval of the GFF Congress to provide support to the Federation’s members under four pillars: Administration and Operations, Equipment and Material, Competition and Technical Development, and Infrastructure Development.
In three years, the entire football fraternity has seen the positive impact M-FAP has had on football development in Guyana with the distribution of equipment and millions of dollars to Regional Associations.
In June, a total of $12.4 million dollars were given to the Federation’s Regional Associations to support the staging of the 2023 Senior Men’s League across Guyana.
