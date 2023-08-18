$62M estimated to extend & renovate Suddie mortuary

Latest update August 18th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Efforts are in train for the extension and renovation of the Suddie mortuary located in Region Two. The project, which falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, is estimated to cost $62,605,200.

This was disclosed at the opening of tenders recently. Seven contractors have submitted bids for the project, all below the estimated cost.

Meanwhile, it was disclosed too that the Supreme Court of Judicature is preparing to build an access bridge to the new Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court. That project is estimated to cost $41 million.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Procurement of Computer Hardware and Accessories for the Hope & Justice Centre.

Supreme Court of Judicature

Construction of an Access Bridge to the New Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.

National Agricultural Research Extension Institute

Construction of 300m Timber Breakwater along the Foreshore of Dantzig.

Ministry of Agriculture

Supply of High-Density Polyethylene Tubes for the Brackish Water Shrimp Project.

Ministry of Health

Supply, Delivery & Installation of Warehouse Racking.

Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development

Extension and Renovation Works to Suddie Mortuary.

Ministry of Human Services and Social Security

Construction of Kitchen at Night Shelter, La Penitence.

