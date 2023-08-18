$62M estimated to extend & renovate Suddie mortuary

Latest update August 18th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 18, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Efforts are in train for the extension and renovation of the Suddie mortuary located in Region Two. The project, which falls under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, is estimated to cost $62,605,200.
This was disclosed at the opening of tenders recently. Seven contractors have submitted bids for the project, all below the estimated cost.
Meanwhile, it was disclosed too that the Supreme Court of Judicature is preparing to build an access bridge to the new Anna Regina Magistrates’ Court. That project is estimated to cost $41 million.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Legal Affairs
Procurement of Computer Hardware and Accessories for the Hope & Justice Centre.
Supreme Court of Judicature
Construction of an Access Bridge to the New Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court.
National Agricultural Research Extension Institute
Construction of 300m Timber Breakwater along the Foreshore of Dantzig.
Ministry of Agriculture
Supply of High-Density Polyethylene Tubes for the Brackish Water Shrimp Project.
Ministry of Health
Supply, Delivery & Installation of Warehouse Racking.
Ministry of Local Government & Regional Development
Extension and Renovation Works to Suddie Mortuary.
Ministry of Human Services and Social Security
Construction of Kitchen at Night Shelter, La Penitence.
You sleeping while they cleaning you out.
Aug 18, 2023Kaieteur Sports – The Georgetown Club, situated on Camp Street in Georgetown, was the venue for a concise press conference orchestrated by the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) yesterday. The...
Aug 18, 2023
Aug 18, 2023
Aug 18, 2023
Aug 18, 2023
Aug 18, 2023
Kaieteur News – The President’s national record for the longest opening statement at a Press Conference remains intact,... more
Waterfalls Magazine – Colleagues, I thank the delegations which have contributed to this Council’s deliberations... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]