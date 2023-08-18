$2M dental clinic commissioned at Mahaica Health Centre

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday commissioned a $2million dental clinic at the Mahaica Health Centre. The commissioning of the dental clinic will allow residents from Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and neighbouring communities to benefit from dental services in their locale.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony said that the clinic was a project his ministry has been working on for some time and expressed satisfaction that it has finally materialized.

He noted that the decision for establishing a dental clinic at the Mahaica Health Centre was aimed at reducing the gap in services offered there. The Minister disclosed that a dentist will be stationed at the clinic.

“We are now trying to extend the range of services that we offer in the health sector so even at the health centre and other facilities we are constantly trying to expand range of services that we can offer and dentistry is one of those,” he related.

Further, he added that the Ministry aims to provide more patient education to reduce the number of tooth extractions being done.

“In the case of dentistry, we hope that we can do more prevention, rather than extraction, and hopefully one of the things that we’ll be able to offer here is patient education,” Dr Anthony stated.

Among the services being offered at the dental clinic are: dental cleaning, fillings, and surgeries, such as tooth impaction. Services will be provided Mondays – Thursdays from 8:00hrs to 16:30hrs and on Fridays from 8:00hrs – 15:30hrs.

According to the minister, soon the Ministry of Health would be adding ophthalmology services and several other services to various healthcare facilities on the ECD so that people can have access to those services closest to them.

In addition, Minister Anthony stated that with the Lusignan Diabetic Centre and the soon to be constructed regional hospital at Enmore, the range of services provided on the ECD would be expanded.

The government had signed contracts with China’s Sinopharm International last year for the construction of six new regional hospitals. The hospitals are for Bath, Region Five, Skeldon, Region Six, Enmore and Diamond, Region Four, Tuschen, Region Three, and Anna Regina, Region Two.