Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboy/Junior boxing c/ship set to kickoff tomorrow    

Latest update August 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – As the highly anticipated Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/Juniors Championship draws nearer, the spotlight is on the 17 skilled local boxers who are gearing up to step into the squared circle. The championship is scheduled to take place from August 18-20 at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. Out of the 17 participants, 16 will be making their debut on the international stage.
These promising young boxers set to make their mark are Joel Hinds, Markel Blue, Shemroy Wintz, Jofes Jackson, Matthew Thomas, Travis Sancho, Kenyon Hamilton, Chance Niles, Raheem Peters, Khumba Alexander, Ken Harvey, Ryan Rogers, Leon Albert, Arlington Johnson, Keyon Britton, Tianna Moore (the sole female participant), and Roopesh Balgobin. Notably, Tianna Moore brings valuable international experience from her participation in the 2023 Organization of East Caribbean States (OECS) Championship.
Guyana’s boxing scene has taken a leap forward as the country proudly presents the largest group of debutants since the championship’s inception in 2016. The roster of participating nations includes Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago, all of which have formally announced their involvement.
The selection process for this formidable team began with the monthly U16 Championships hosted at the Andrew “Six Head” Lewis Gym in Albouystown. Following the conclusion of the previous competition in July, the talented combatants were shortlisted for further evaluation. As a direct result of this meticulous process, the team was expertly chosen. The coaching staff supervising the team during the preparatory phase includes GBA coaches Lennox Daniels, Sebert Blake, Clifton Moore, Cuba’s Francisco Roldon, and Technical Director Terrence Poole.
VP Jagdeo giving jokes on our future
Aug 17, 2023SYDNEY, (Reuters) – England reached their first Women’s World Cup final after beating Australia 3-1 yesterday despite a wonder goal from Matildas striker Sam Kerr as the co-hosts’...
Aug 17, 2023
Aug 17, 2023
Aug 17, 2023
Aug 17, 2023
Aug 17, 2023
Kaieteur News – When in Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo was opposed to politicians having control over the country’s oil... more
Waterfalls Magazine – Colleagues, I thank the delegations which have contributed to this Council’s deliberations... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]