Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboy/Junior boxing c/ship set to kickoff tomorrow    

Aug 17, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – As the highly anticipated Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys/Juniors Championship draws nearer, the spotlight is on the 17 skilled local boxers who are gearing up to step into the squared circle. The championship is scheduled to take place from August 18-20 at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue. Out of the 17 participants, 16 will be making their debut on the international stage.

These promising young boxers set to make their mark are Joel Hinds, Markel Blue, Shemroy Wintz, Jofes Jackson, Matthew Thomas, Travis Sancho, Kenyon Hamilton, Chance Niles, Raheem Peters, Khumba Alexander, Ken Harvey, Ryan Rogers, Leon Albert, Arlington Johnson, Keyon Britton, Tianna Moore (the sole female participant), and Roopesh Balgobin. Notably, Tianna Moore brings valuable international experience from her participation in the 2023 Organization of East Caribbean States (OECS) Championship.

Guyana’s boxing scene has taken a leap forward as the country proudly presents the largest group of debutants since the championship’s inception in 2016. The roster of participating nations includes Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia, and Trinidad and Tobago, all of which have formally announced their involvement.

Scenes from July's Pepsi Schoolboys boxing tourney as boxers prepare for Caribbean Schoolboys championship which start tomorrow.

The selection process for this formidable team began with the monthly U16 Championships hosted at the Andrew “Six Head” Lewis Gym in Albouystown. Following the conclusion of the previous competition in July, the talented combatants were shortlisted for further evaluation. As a direct result of this meticulous process, the team was expertly chosen. The coaching staff supervising the team during the preparatory phase includes GBA coaches Lennox Daniels, Sebert Blake, Clifton Moore, Cuba’s Francisco Roldon, and Technical Director Terrence Poole.

