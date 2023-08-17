Tomorrow never comes

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Nuff of dem wife happy. Dem husband coming home fuh watch de CPl cricket. It starting early and so some of dem men reaching home early fuh watch de game.

But deh gat some wives dat nah happy. Dem husband going to dem bars with large screen TVs fuh watch de game. And dem staying out late and coming home under the influence. So if yuh want to gat yuh hubby near yuh, volunteer to watch de game with he if he going to de bars.

But generally, the streets gan be lil more quiet. And we might get less accidents because less vehicles on de road. So leh we count we blessings and say thanks fuh de cricket and dem TV stations wah bringing de matches live in we homes.

Dem local fans hoping dat de Amazon Warriors gan win. But dem gat to also do some praying because yuh can never tell with de Amazon Warriors. One time dem play unbeaten throughout the while tournament. Only to lose in de finals.

Every year dem fans hooping that dis gan be dem years. But as dem boys like to remind dem, tomorrow never comes and next year also never arrives. But we gat to hope that de team can bring home de goods this time around.

Deh gat nuff people want to go to de matches. But dem nah want put dem hands in dem pockets and buy tickets. Dem looking fuh freeness. Dem gan gat to look hard dis year because dem free tickets limited and is nuff people competing fuh de freeness.

Talk Half! Leff Half!