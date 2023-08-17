Latest update August 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Suspect in ‘50 Cent’ murder charged

Aug 17, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Terrence Sam, the suspect in the alleged murder of 42-year-old Eric Fraser, called ‘50 Cent’, of Haslington North, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was on Tuesday charged and remanded to prison for the crime.

Charged: Terrence Sam

Charged: Terrence Sam

Dead: Eric ‘50 Cent’ Fraser

Dead: Eric ‘50 Cent’ Fraser

Fifty-one-year-old Sam made his first court appearance at the Cove and John Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him.

Sam was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on August 10 at Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) he murdered Fraser of Haslington North.

The accused was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on September 26, 2023.

Kaieteur News had reported that two days after the incident Sam had turned himself in to police at the Brickdam Police Station. After being transferred to the Cove and John Police Station, he reportedly admitted to the crime.

It was reported that the 42-year-old construction worker was stabbed to death around 19:30hrs that day.

Information reaching investigators revealed that Fraser left his home at about 16:00hrs that day and was at a barbershop at Haslington North, where he was hanging out with some friends.

Police said while there, an argument ensued between him and the suspect, who took out a weapon and stabbed Fraser to his left-side groin. The argument, this publication understands was over an old grievance the two had.

It was reported that after being stabbed, Fraser ran about 200 ft and collapsed. He was picked up by Emergency Medical Technicians from the Melanie Fire Station and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Upon examination of his body, the police detailed that a single stab wound was seen. Subsequently an investigation was launched in the matter.

