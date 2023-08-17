Sugar workers on strike over return to Rose Hall Estate

…demand compensation, call for meeting with President, VP

Kaieteur News – Sugar workers who were originally stationed at the Rose Hall Sugar Estate and then transferred to the Albion and Blairmont Estates after its closure in 2017 are demanding that the Government of Guyana compensates them for being transferred back to the Rose Hall Estate.

The sugar workers, who were mainly cane harvesters, were part of a strike Wednesday morning where they called on the President Irfaan Ali and Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo to meet with them to have the matter resolved.

The once closed Rose Hall Estate is scheduled to be reopened in September.

Kaieteur News understands that on Wednesday at a meeting held at the Albion Estate, some workers were informed that 130 workers from the Blairmont Estate and 140 from the Albion Estate will be returned to the Rose Hall Estate.

“Some was transferred to the Blairmont Estate and some was transferred to the Albion Estate and it is unfair to us to go back to an estate wah already close down, pay off and reopen back now… We the frustrated workers out here requesting to see the Excellency the President and the Vice President Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo fa come and solve this problem here for us,” one worker expressed.

The workers told Kaieteur News that while they have raised their concerns with senior officials in the sugar sector, they believe that only the President and Vice President could respond appropriately and favourably to their concerns and requests.

“We are asking his Excellency to come out so we can voice our concern and we the frustrated workers out here is not cutting no more cane until they come and solve this problem,” another worker told Kaieteur News.

The strike is scheduled to continue until the country’s two leaders meet with the workers.