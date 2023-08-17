Six Guyanese Youth chosen for the 2023 Youth Ambassadors Program

Kaieteur News – Six Guyanese youth, aged 15 to 18, as well as two program mentors, will be representing Guyana in the U.S. Department of State’s sponsored Youth Ambassadors Program from Wednesday, August 16 to Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Representing Guyana in this year’s exchange program are Shonjay Mendonca, Naila Rahaman, Alyssa Persaud, Mya Saunders, Charisa Corbin, Carrian Perriera, and mentors Omario Gooding and Mellesia Lindie.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Guyana, the in-person exchange brings together outstanding young people between the ages of 15 and 18 from across the Americas for an enrichment program to explore themes such as civic education, leadership, cross-cultural connections, community service, and youth and social transformation through experiential learning activities, leadership training, civic participation at the community level, and mentoring by community, business, and NGO leaders, and volunteering.

The youths were shortlisted from a large pool of applicants after going through an interview process. They join a cadre of sixty-one youth leaders and eleven adult mentors who have been part of the Youth Ambassadors Program (YAP) since September 2012.