Rewa village store commissioned

Kaieteur News – Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai on Tuesday commissioned a village store in Rewa, a remote Amerindian Village located in the North c, Region Nine.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the store was constructed by villagers and was funded through the ministry’s $10 million Economic Investment Fund/Covid-19 Relief Fund which was provided to villages in 2021.

Minister Sukhai congratulated the village on the construction of the new village store while reminding them of the government’s mandate to provide resources to Amerindian villages to bridge the development gap.

Notably the minister highlighted that other villages have been benefitting from significant investments through Presidential Grants, Community Development Projects, and now funds earned from the sale of Guyana’s carbon credits.

She explained, “We need to bring the hinterland closer to what exists elsewhere and so, while it may look as though more attention … is being poured into the hinterland, it is not generally because we want to short change other citizens in the country, but for too long, the hinterland which includes the majority of Indigenous communities have not been able to catch up.”

Meanwhile, Rewa’s Toshao, Dickey Alvin during an interview with DPI explained that $2 million from the Covid-19 Relief Fund was issued to construct the building and another $2 million to stock the store.

Toshao Alvin explained that once profits are made from the stores, it will go towards the students who are attending Secondary Schools.

Additionally, a cheque valued over $4 million was handed over to the Village Council, as part of the $3 billion supplementary fund provided by the government in 2022, following the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference. The funds will be used to commence the first phase of construction of a multi-purpose facility in the village.

Minister Sukhai also delivered a brush cutter and sewing machines to the village, which will be utilized by Community Service Officers (CSOs) and the sewing centre, which generates incomes for women within the village.

The Minister also engaged villagers of Apoteri and apprised them of the developments that are taking place across the country. Youths were also encouraged to take advantage of available training opportunities through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme and in the health sector.

The minister also handed over a $1.5 million Presidential Grant cheque to the Apoteri Village Council, as well as a brush cutter and sewing machines.