‘Rasta’ disappears after boat sinks in Mazaruni River

Latest update August 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – A man identified only as ‘Rasta’ is feared dead after the boat he was traveling in on the Mazaruni River, Region Seven sank.
Other passengers on board the vessel said the man known to them only as ‘Rasta’ and ‘Mark’ is believed to be from Region Two.
Investigators learnt that at around 20:30hrs, Shojhi Roberts, a 32-year-old Ranger of Isseneru Village, Middle Mazaruni River, borrowed the village’s wooden Balahoo boat powered by 75 Horsepower outboard engine to go to Apaiqua Landing, located some five minutes away from where they were.
Roberts took ‘Rasta’ and another man named Mark Benn with him. However, shortly thereafter while navigating through one of the waterfalls in the river, the boat collided with a rock.
The passengers were thrown overboard and the boat sank. Benn and Roberts managed to swim to safety but ‘Rasta’ disappeared.
Several checks were made for ‘Rasta’ but they were futile.
The incident was reported to police and a search party was formed around noon on Wednesday.
Roberts is in police custody assisting with investigations.
