Latest update August 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Rasta’ disappears after boat sinks in Mazaruni River

Aug 17, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – A man identified only as ‘Rasta’ is feared dead after the boat he was traveling in on the Mazaruni River, Region Seven sank.

Missing: ‘Rasta’

Missing: ‘Rasta’

Other passengers on board the vessel said the man known to them only as ‘Rasta’ and ‘Mark’ is believed to be from Region Two.

The area where the boat sank.

The area where the boat sank.

Investigators learnt that at around 20:30hrs, Shojhi Roberts, a 32-year-old Ranger of Isseneru Village, Middle Mazaruni River, borrowed the village’s wooden Balahoo boat powered by 75 Horsepower outboard engine to go to Apaiqua Landing, located some five minutes away from where they were.

Roberts took ‘Rasta’ and another man named Mark Benn with him. However, shortly thereafter while navigating through one of the waterfalls in the river, the boat collided with a rock.

The passengers were thrown overboard and the boat sank.  Benn and Roberts managed to swim to safety but ‘Rasta’ disappeared.

Several checks were made for ‘Rasta’ but they were futile.

The incident was reported to police and a search party was formed around noon on Wednesday.

Roberts is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

VP Jagdeo giving jokes on our future

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

England reach first World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

England reach first World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

Aug 17, 2023

SYDNEY, (Reuters) – England reached their first Women’s World Cup final after beating Australia 3-1 yesterday despite a wonder goal from Matildas striker Sam Kerr as the co-hosts’...
Read More
John Fernandes Ltd supports GAPLF for the 2023 FESUPO Powerlifting C/ship

John Fernandes Ltd supports GAPLF for the 2023...

Aug 17, 2023

Republic Bank, GCB launch historic Under-23 Inter-Club Super50 nationwide tourney

Republic Bank, GCB launch historic Under-23...

Aug 17, 2023

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboy/Junior boxing c/ship set to kickoff tomorrow    

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboy/Junior...

Aug 17, 2023

GBA’s Referee/Judge training seminar underway

GBA’s Referee/Judge training seminar underway

Aug 17, 2023

Beacons win to stay atop, Rivers View lose again 

Beacons win to stay atop, Rivers View lose

Aug 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]