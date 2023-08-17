Pomona farmer dies at ‘Grave Hill’ on return home from farm

Latest update August 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – An Essequibo farmer was on Tuesday reportedly killed after allegedly losing control of his motorcycle while returning home from his farm located east of Mashabo Mission, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Dead is 40-year-old Ganesh Ramcharran of Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast. Ramcharran was found dead while lying faced down a short distance away from his motorcycle along a trail at ‘Grave Hill’ Mashabo Mission, just after 16:00hrs.
Investigators learnt that Ramcharran had left his home around 06:00hrs on Tuesday for his farm.
Ramcharran lost control of the motorcycle while on his way home and fell onto the trail. It is believed that the impact of the fall was so severe that it killed Ramcharran on the spot.
Another farmer passing by a short while later, found Ramcharran lying motionless. That farmer alerted other farmers and villagers living close by and police were called in.
Detectives said that when they arrived at the scene, they saw blood on Ramcharran’s face and some oozing from his nostrils. No marks of violence were seen on his body and the front wheel of his motorcycle was bent.
His body was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where it was further examined by a doctor before being sent to a morgue.
