Pomona farmer dies at 'Grave Hill' on return home from farm

Aug 17, 2023

Kaieteur News – An Essequibo farmer was on Tuesday reportedly killed after allegedly losing control of his motorcycle while returning home from his farm located east of Mashabo Mission, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Dead: Ganesh Ramcharran

Dead is 40-year-old Ganesh Ramcharran of Pomona Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.  Ramcharran was found dead while lying faced down a short distance away from his motorcycle along a trail at ‘Grave Hill’ Mashabo Mission, just after 16:00hrs.

Investigators learnt that Ramcharran had left his home around 06:00hrs on Tuesday for his farm.

Ramcharran lost control of the motorcycle while on his way home and fell onto the trail. It is believed that the impact of the fall was so severe that it killed Ramcharran on the spot.

Another farmer passing by a short while later, found Ramcharran lying motionless. That farmer alerted other farmers and villagers living close by and police were called in.

The trail where Ramcharran’s body was found.

Detectives said that when they arrived at the scene, they saw blood on Ramcharran’s face and some oozing from his nostrils. No marks of violence were seen on his body and the front wheel of his motorcycle was bent.

His body was taken to the Suddie Public Hospital, where it was further examined by a doctor before being sent to a morgue.

England reach first World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

John Fernandes Ltd supports GAPLF for the 2023 FESUPO Powerlifting C/ship

Republic Bank, GCB launch historic Under-23 Inter-Club Super50 nationwide tourney

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboy/Junior boxing c/ship set to kickoff tomorrow    

GBA's Referee/Judge training seminar underway

Beacons win to stay atop, Rivers View lose again 

