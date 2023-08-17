Latest update August 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

One dead, three missing after drill rig accident in Nigeria

Aug 17, 2023 News, Oil & Gas

Kaieteur News – A drill rig accident in Nigeria on Wednesday morning left one person dead and three missing. The rig owned by Seplat Energy called ‘Majestic’, reportedly capsized.

A screengrab of a video from the drill rig incident

A screengrab of a video from the drill rig incident

In a statement, Seplat said that 92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. It stated, “Tragically, one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing.”

The company said too, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report. Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite. Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families.”

Seplat said that further details on the accident will be provided, at the conclusion of the investigation.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

VP Jagdeo giving jokes on our future

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

England reach first World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

England reach first World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

Aug 17, 2023

SYDNEY, (Reuters) – England reached their first Women’s World Cup final after beating Australia 3-1 yesterday despite a wonder goal from Matildas striker Sam Kerr as the co-hosts’...
Read More
John Fernandes Ltd supports GAPLF for the 2023 FESUPO Powerlifting C/ship

John Fernandes Ltd supports GAPLF for the 2023...

Aug 17, 2023

Republic Bank, GCB launch historic Under-23 Inter-Club Super50 nationwide tourney

Republic Bank, GCB launch historic Under-23...

Aug 17, 2023

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboy/Junior boxing c/ship set to kickoff tomorrow    

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboy/Junior...

Aug 17, 2023

GBA’s Referee/Judge training seminar underway

GBA’s Referee/Judge training seminar underway

Aug 17, 2023

Beacons win to stay atop, Rivers View lose again 

Beacons win to stay atop, Rivers View lose

Aug 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]