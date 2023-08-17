One dead, three missing after drill rig accident in Nigeria

Kaieteur News – A drill rig accident in Nigeria on Wednesday morning left one person dead and three missing. The rig owned by Seplat Energy called ‘Majestic’, reportedly capsized.

In a statement, Seplat said that 92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. It stated, “Tragically, one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing.”

The company said too, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report. Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite. Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families.”

Seplat said that further details on the accident will be provided, at the conclusion of the investigation.