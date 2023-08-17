Man remanded for robbing GNBS inspector

Latest update August 17th, 2023 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – An unemployed man was on Wednesday charged for robbing an Inspector with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) at Friendship School Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The alleged bandit is Chris Charles, 22, of Lot 34 Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
He made his first court appearance at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman. He was charged with Robbery Under Arms and pleaded not-guilty to the offence. He was remanded to prison and will make his second court appearance on September 28, 2023.
According to details of the investigation, he allegedly robbed the GNBS Inspector of his haversack containing, $15,000 cash, his bank card, and a dark blue Samsung Galaxy S10 E smart phone, valued at $75,000.
Persons from the community said that Charles “is a regular thief man”.
