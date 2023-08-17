Latest update August 17th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man remanded for robbing GNBS inspector

Aug 17, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – An unemployed man was on Wednesday charged for robbing an Inspector with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) at Friendship School Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Remanded for armed robbery, Chris Charles

Remanded for armed robbery, Chris Charles

The alleged bandit is Chris Charles, 22, of Lot 34 Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

He made his first court appearance at the Diamond/Grove Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman. He was charged with Robbery Under Arms and pleaded not-guilty to the offence. He was remanded to prison and will make his second court appearance on September 28, 2023.

According to details of the investigation, he allegedly robbed the GNBS Inspector of his haversack containing, $15,000 cash, his bank card, and a dark blue Samsung Galaxy S10 E smart phone, valued at $75,000.

Persons from the community said that Charles “is a regular thief man”.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

VP Jagdeo giving jokes on our future

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

England reach first World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

England reach first World Cup final despite Kerr stunner

Aug 17, 2023

SYDNEY, (Reuters) – England reached their first Women’s World Cup final after beating Australia 3-1 yesterday despite a wonder goal from Matildas striker Sam Kerr as the co-hosts’...
Read More
John Fernandes Ltd supports GAPLF for the 2023 FESUPO Powerlifting C/ship

John Fernandes Ltd supports GAPLF for the 2023...

Aug 17, 2023

Republic Bank, GCB launch historic Under-23 Inter-Club Super50 nationwide tourney

Republic Bank, GCB launch historic Under-23...

Aug 17, 2023

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboy/Junior boxing c/ship set to kickoff tomorrow    

Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboy/Junior...

Aug 17, 2023

GBA’s Referee/Judge training seminar underway

GBA’s Referee/Judge training seminar underway

Aug 17, 2023

Beacons win to stay atop, Rivers View lose again 

Beacons win to stay atop, Rivers View lose

Aug 17, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]