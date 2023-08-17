Lack of consensus makes concept of power sharing unattainable – Attorney General

Kaieteur News – Lack of consensus on critical issues such as the appointment of a substantive Chancellor of the Judiciary and Chief Justice is clear indication that Government and Opposition in Guyana are in no position to cooperate on the matter of shared governance.

This perspective was shared Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC during his weekly live streamed commentary “Issues in the News.”

During his commentary broadcasted via Facebook on Tuesday, Nandlall shutdown the calls for shared governance between the ruling People Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and the Oppositions, A Partnership For National Unity and Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC).

Nandlall said that the concept would be unattainable given that the two main political parties have a record of failing to agree on smaller, yet critical issues. The AG said while the concept of power sharing looks feasible on paper, it is not a viable governance structure.

“This issue of power sharing only arises and applies when the PPP/C is in government. We have people calling for shared governance overlooking the fact that we can’t get these two parties to agree on a Chancellor and Chief Justice,” Nandlall said noting that the appointments require consensus between the President and the Opposition Leader.

“These are important issues… Right there, is mechanism for power sharing to take place since you are calling for shared governance but it has never happened for close to two decades… it has never happened,” Nandlall lamented.

The Attorney General said that given the current rapport between the government and the opposition, power sharing will ultimately lead to the government grinding to a halt, since the opposing views of the parties are likely to clash.

“Then, the government will indeed grind to a halt! Then you will have anarchy and chaos in the country! But maybe that is what they want; they want power at all costs. So, they will concoct and formulate these nonsensical formulations and spout them publicly…It’s a veneer only so that it sounds intelligent and it sounds profound, but it’s a nasty, shameless grab for power without winning an election,” Nandlall stated.

He said that the persons who are now mounting calls for inclusive governance were silent when the PPP/C was in opposition.

“They were comfortable with the status quo then. But every time the PPP gets into government, suddenly there is a clamour for power sharing and shared governance. And they create the impression that society will collapse and Guyana will implode, and we will have ethnic strife and ethnic war unless power is shared. Don’t fall prey to the veneer of sophistication being used to wrap clumsy and ridiculous permutations and argumentations,” AG Nandlall stated.